Noreen Collins nee Dunne

The death has occurred of Noreen Collins (née Dunne)

Demesne, Ross Road, Killarney, Kerry / Cork

late of Mahalough, Carrigadrohid, Co Cork. Peacefully in the company of her loving family and the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of John and dearly loved mother of Michael, John, Brian, Billy, Mary and Maeve. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Eoin Brosnan and Micheál McGrath, daughters-in-law Niamh, Komella, Clodagh and Maeve, her much loved grandchildren Róisín, Killian, Annie, Garvan, Seán, Elizabeth, Íde, Sadhbh, Jane, Gráinne, Eimear, Ruairí, Finley, Susie, Michael and Marnie, sister Síle Morgan and brothers Noel and Teddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of very close friends.

"May Noreen Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Noreen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.