Noreen Collins nee Dunne

The death has occurred of Noreen Collins (née Dunne)
Demesne, Ross Road, Killarney, Kerry / Cork
late of Mahalough, Carrigadrohid, Co Cork. Peacefully in the company of her loving family and the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of John and dearly loved mother of Michael, John, Brian, Billy, Mary and Maeve. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Eoin Brosnan and Micheál McGrath, daughters-in-law Niamh, Komella, Clodagh and Maeve, her much loved grandchildren Róisín, Killian, Annie, Garvan, Seán, Elizabeth, Íde, Sadhbh, Jane, Gráinne, Eimear, Ruairí, Finley, Susie, Michael and Marnie, sister Síle Morgan and brothers Noel and Teddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of very close friends.
"May Noreen Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Noreen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Recommended
Family of brother and sister who drowned in Ballybunion say inquest raised more questions than answersMay 3, 2023 13:05
Castleisland Parish Priest says it’s disappointing man stole money from local churchesMay 3, 2023 13:05
Conviction of Dingle business for traceability non-compliance deemed seriousMay 2, 2023 17:05
Quinlan’s Fish sign €12 million deal to supply luxury restaurants and hotels worldwidMay 3, 2023 13:05
Gardaí appealing for information after taxi driver assaulted in KillarneyMay 2, 2023 17:05