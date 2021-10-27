Noreen Buckley (née Nagle), Bridge Road, Listowel.

Peacefully, on November 9th, 2021, at the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved wife of the late Dermot. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Myra, sons Derry, Johnny and Joachim, grandchildren Amy, Dylan, Donagh, Heidi, Paddy, Fionn and Alex, brothers Maurice and Tommy, sisters Mary, Helena and Kate, daughters-in-law Mairead and Anne, son-in-law Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm . Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Noreen being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to the Blankets of Hope, Cork online at https://corkcancercarecentre.ie.