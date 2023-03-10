Advertisement

Noreen Brosnan nee Keating

Mar 12, 2023 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Noreen Brosnan nee Keating

On the 11th of March 2023 at University Hospital Kerry, Noreen, formerly of Abbeydorney and predeceased by her sister Helen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Monday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital, Kerry. House private, please.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus