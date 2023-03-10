Noreen Brosnan nee Keating

On the 11th of March 2023 at University Hospital Kerry, Noreen, formerly of Abbeydorney and predeceased by her sister Helen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Monday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital, Kerry. House private, please.
Recommended
Kerry Nursing Home compliant across 15 areas of Health Act 2007Mar 10, 2023 13:03
Kerry school win All-Ireland C Football finalMar 11, 2023 17:03
Teenage girl tells court she considered stabbing herself to deathMar 11, 2023 13:03
Landmark Abbeyfeale building to house Ukrainian familiesMar 10, 2023 17:03
Several Kerry winners in Irish Restaurant Awards 2023Mar 10, 2023 13:03