The death has occurred of
NORAH GUILFOYLE
(née MURPHY)
NORAH GUILFOYLE née MURPHY, IVERAGH PARK KILLORGLIN
and formerly of CARAGH LAKE, KILLORGLIN.
Norah passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of her family on April 17th 2024.
Loving mother to Joanne, Alan, Joseph, Kevin & Tracie,
dear grandmother to Kelby, Ally, Jake, Dylan, Lexie, Ollie,
Taylor & Darcey,
mother-in-law to Mike, Naomi, Martina & Diane.
Sadly missed by her family, brother Mike, sister Mary, nieces, nephews,
relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Predeceased by her sisters Hannah & Annie and her
brothers Moss, John & William.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Funeral arriving to St. James' Church, Killorglin on Saturday morning (April 20th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Norah's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
