Nora O'Sullivan (née Shea), 44 Pinewood Estate, Killarney, Kerry / Kanturk, Cork
and formerly of Kanturk, Co. Cork. Passed away peacefully at home in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Larry and infant son Dónal. Dearly loved by her children, Stephen, Breda, Catrina, John, Noreen, Larry, Ben, Mary, Patrick and Willie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 32 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home from 4:30pm to 6:30pm on Monday the 15th of April. Arriving at the Church of the Resurrection on Tuesday morning at 10:10 with Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Killarney Wheelchair Association.
Recommended
Galway v Tipperary in camogie final todayApr 14, 2024 09:32
Provincial Championships continue todayApr 14, 2024 09:32
Rangers at Ross County at noonApr 14, 2024 09:30
McIlroy tied for 27thApr 14, 2024 09:29
Arsenal and Liverpool in action todayApr 14, 2024 09:26