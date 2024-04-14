Advertisement

Nora O'Sullivan (née Shea)

Nora O'Sullivan (née Shea), 44 Pinewood Estate, Killarney, Kerry / Kanturk, Cork

and formerly of Kanturk, Co. Cork. Passed away peacefully at home in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Larry and infant son Dónal. Dearly loved by her children, Stephen, Breda, Catrina, John, Noreen, Larry, Ben, Mary, Patrick and Willie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 32 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

 

"May She Rest In Peace"

 

 

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home from 4:30pm to 6:30pm on Monday the 15th of April. Arriving at the Church of the Resurrection on Tuesday morning at 10:10 with Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.

 

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Killarney Wheelchair Association.

