Nora Mary Enright (nee Fealey), 7, St. Ita’s Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick,
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Funeral cortege will depart Nora Mary’s home on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa.
Nora Mary Enright (nee Fealey), 7, St. Ita’s Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, died peacefully, at University Hospital Kerry on Saturday, July 30th 2022.
Nora Mary, wife of the late Michael, is very sadly missed by her loving sons Thomas and Patrick, daughters Eileen, Norrie and Ann Marie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Rest In Peace
Recommended
Family of drowned Kerry bridge worker lodges legal actionJul 30, 2022 13:07
Ground investigations underway to support Tralee Flood Relief Scheme designJul 30, 2022 16:07
Gardaí appeal for information on suspicious activity in Kerry last TuesdayJul 29, 2022 13:07
Kerry councillor worried about number of Home Loan application refusalsJul 30, 2022 17:07
Large lorry blocking Park Road in KillarneyJul 30, 2022 10:07