Nora Doyle née Riordan, Rangue, Killorglin and formerly of Lonhart, Killorglin.
Nora passed away peacefully on June 29th 2023 in The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of Charles and dear mother of Timothy, Hannah, Joseph & Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, much loved grandchildren, sister Margaret, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Friday evening (June 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin(V93PK66) from 5pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Saturday morning (July 1st) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Donations in lieu of flowers please to
The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
Nora's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time
HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE
