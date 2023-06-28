Nora Doyle née Riordan, Rangue, Killorglin and formerly of Lonhart, Killorglin.

Nora passed away peacefully on June 29th 2023 in The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of Charles and dear mother of Timothy, Hannah, Joseph & Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, much loved grandchildren, sister Margaret, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (June 30th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin(V93PK66) from 5pm - 7pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (July 1st) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Donations in lieu of flowers please to

The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry

Nora's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE