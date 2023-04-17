Nora Burke, Killarney Road, Kenmare and formerly of Lettercastle, Cahersiveen. On the 18th of April, 2023, Nora passed away peacefully at her home in Kenmare. Beloved daughter of the late Tom and Mai. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (April 20th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Nora will take place on Friday morning ( April 21st) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.