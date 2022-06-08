Nollaig Daly (née Keane)
Toureenfineen, Rockchapel, Cork / Kilmihil, Clare
Reposing at Allen's funeral home, Rockchapel, from 5 to 8pm on Sunday, the 12th of June. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockaclarig on Monday, the 13th of June, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Rockchapel Cemetery.
Formerly of Greygrove, Kilmihil, Co Clare and principal of Tullylease National School, Co Cork. Nollaig died peacefully on the 10th of June 2022 at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Con, sons Conor and Cian, brother Martin, sisters Colette (Mannion, Ballyea, Co Clare) and Eileen (Heenan, Ballysimon, Co Limerick), brothers-in-law Jack and Paudie, sisters in law Lottie, Julie, Kay, Mary Anne, Betty and Joanne, nephews Robert and Colin Mannion, Dáire and Oisín Heenan, extended family and wonderful friends and neighbours.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.
