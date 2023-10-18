Noelle Murphy, Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh and Surrey, London.
Noelle passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. George's Hospital London. Beloved daughter of Thomas & Margaret, dear sister of Thomas, Kevin, Karen & Edel and loving mother of Lily., Forever loved and missed by her heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law Bernie, brother-in-law Paudie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing Friday evening (Oct. 20th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 7pm - 9pm.
Funeral arriving Saturday morning (Oct. 21st) to St. James' Church, Glenbeigh for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh
Noelle's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
