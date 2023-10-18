Advertisement

Noelle Murphy

Oct 19, 2023 08:45 By receptionradiokerry
Noelle Murphy

Noelle Murphy, Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh and Surrey, London.

Noelle passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. George's Hospital London.  Beloved daughter of Thomas & Margaret, dear sister of Thomas, Kevin, Karen & Edel and loving mother of Lily.,  Forever loved and missed by her heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law Bernie, brother-in-law Paudie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (Oct. 20th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 7pm - 9pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (Oct. 21st) to St. James' Church, Glenbeigh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Advertisement

Noelle's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus