Noelle Murphy, Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh and Surrey, London.

Noelle passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. George's Hospital London. Beloved daughter of Thomas & Margaret, dear sister of Thomas, Kevin, Karen & Edel and loving mother of Lily., Forever loved and missed by her heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law Bernie, brother-in-law Paudie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (Oct. 20th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin (V93PK66) from 7pm - 9pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday morning (Oct. 21st) to St. James' Church, Glenbeigh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

Advertisement

Noelle's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.