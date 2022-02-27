Noel (Michael) Kelleher, (late of Bank of Ireland), Shannera Lower, Beaufort, County Kerry, Clondrohid, Macroom County Cork and River view Estate, Glasheen Cork, passed from this life peacefully at his home in the presence of his partner Eddie (Condon - Cobh). Predeceased by his loving parents James and Nora Mary, his brothers John, Pat and Peter. Sadly missed by Eddie, brother Tony, sister Frances, brother-in-law Stephen, sisters-in-law Margaret, Patricia and Pearl, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends especially his very good friend Mary McKevitt (Cobh).
Noel will repose at his home in Beaufort, V93T684 all day Tuesday. Reception into St. Abina's Church, Clondrohid, on Wednesday at 1:30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman's Cemetery, Macroom.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Kerry mother calls for restoration of speech therapy and physiotherapy for 5-year-old sonFeb 28, 2022 17:02
Collections for Ukrainian refugees to take place in Kerry this weekFeb 27, 2022 16:02
Seven new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in KerryFeb 28, 2022 13:02
Phone service not available in main Kerry office to register births, deaths and marriagesFeb 28, 2022 17:02
Gardaí investigating three criminal damage incidents in TraleeFeb 28, 2022 17:02