Noel (Michael) Kelleher, (late of Bank of Ireland), Shannera Lower, Beaufort, County Kerry, Clondrohid, Macroom County Cork and River view Estate, Glasheen Cork, passed from this life peacefully at his home in the presence of his partner Eddie (Condon - Cobh). Predeceased by his loving parents James and Nora Mary, his brothers John, Pat and Peter. Sadly missed by Eddie, brother Tony, sister Frances, brother-in-law Stephen, sisters-in-law Margaret, Patricia and Pearl, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends especially his very good friend Mary McKevitt (Cobh).

Noel will repose at his home in Beaufort, V93T684 all day Tuesday. Reception into St. Abina's Church, Clondrohid, on Wednesday at 1:30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman's Cemetery, Macroom.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.