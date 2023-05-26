Noel Kerrisk of 2 Castle Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly High Street, formerly Killarney. Predeceased by his son Paul, parents Dermot and Bridie and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and children Susan, Mark and Laura, brother Derry, sister's Annette, Renee, Irene, Mary and Pauline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law Ryan and Joe, daughter-in-law Trisha, grandchildren Seán, Dara, Eoin, Eve, Jess, Niamh and Conor (rip). nieces, nephews, colleagues, relatives and many friends.
May Noel rest in peace
Noel will be reposing at his E32F863 home on Sunday the 28th May from 4pm to 7pm. Noel will be arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, the 29th May, for requiem mass at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.
