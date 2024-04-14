Noel James Riordan, late of Keelnabrack Lower, Glenbeigh

Passed away peacefully on the 13th of April 2024, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of all the staff at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved husband to Patricia, and loving father to Sinéad and Aoife, their partners Claire & Adam; He will be sadly missed by grandchildren Clodagh & Jasmine, his brother Owen, nieces & nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing in Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh V93DK7F between 5-7pm Sunday & Monday Evening.

Commemorative service for Noel J. will take place at The Little Belfry Chapel, Ross Cross, Glenbeigh V93 KC83 at 11am Tuesday followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium Cork at 3pm.

The service will be live streamed on Services | The Island Crematorium Cork .

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to UHK c/o Brennan's Funeral Directors Glenbeigh V93DK7F Co. Kerry

House Private Please