Nelly (Ellen) Carmody nee Maher of Churchill, (Chapeltown), Fenit, Co. Kerry and formerly Clonoulty-Rossmore, Co. Tipperary

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (25th August) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Nelly will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on churchmedia.tv/churchill ). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. , or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Beloved wife of Bert, dear mother of Ger, Brendan & Linda and sister of Paddy, Mick, Tom, Mary (Butler), Bridget (O’Gorman), Joan (Kinnane) and the late Sr. Margaret (Peggy) & Kitty (McEnaney).

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Meah, Ava-Mai, Edith, Seth & Sadie, son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Niamh & Tracy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.