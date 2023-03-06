Myles Coffey, St. James' Gardens, Killorglin and formerly of Langford St., Killorglin.

Myles passed away peacefully at his residence on March 5th 2023. Predeceased by his wife Sheila. Much loved by his loving daughter Julie and dearly loved grandchildren Sean, Adam & Ciara, sisters Maisie & Phil, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing Wednesday evening (March 8th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving to St. James' Church Killorglin Thursday morning (March 9th) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Myles' family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

House Private Please