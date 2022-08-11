Moss Curtin Meinleitrim Knocnagoshel Co. Kerry and formerly of 6 College Road Castleisland Co. Kerry . Peacefully on August 13th 2022 in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry . Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sisters Maureen, Sheila and Noreen , brothers-in-law Paddy and Denis , niece Mary , nephew Ciarán, all extended family ,relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends .

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm . Removal from his residence on Monday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11/30am . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland . Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland .Donations to Palliative Care via online link ''Kerry Hospice '' or c/o Tangney's Funeral Home .