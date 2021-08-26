Morgan O'Flaherty, Derry, Listowel and late of Coil, Listowel.

Beloved son of the late Tom and Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Mary, daughter Caroline, grandson Lorcan, brother Maurice, sister Mary, brother-in-law Maurice, sister-in-law Caroline, niece Marie, Mary's brother John and his wife Liz and their son Patrick, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Morgan, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Monday morning at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.