Mike (The Rock) Scannell, Knockatoon, Rockchapel and formerly of Abbeyfeale.

Peacefully at his home on the 14th December 2022. Beloved husband of Mary (Guiney) much loved father of Michael, Christina (Murphy), and Margaret (Murphy). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, daughter in law Pia, sons in law Paudie and Jason, adored grandchildren, Luke, Holly, Josh, Mikayla, Nathan, Dylan and Alison. Sister Chris, brothers Mossie and Teddy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home, Rockchapel (P51 W891) on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Peter's Church, Rockchapel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.