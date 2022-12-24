Mike Cremin, Corran, Headford, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Mike sadly passed away suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff at Cork University Hospital, on December 23rd 2022. Predeceased by his Father Con. Deeply missed by his loving family, mother Agnes, his sisters Juliann, Martina, Gorretti, Evelyn, Annette, Lisa and Sharon, nieces and nephews Damien, Briana, Leonie, Andrea, Jessica, Melissa, Chloe, Leon, Sarah and Ethan, partner Margaret, brothers in law Dan, Colin, Edmond and John, all extended relatives and close friends.

May Mike Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Monday, 26th Dec., from 4pm to 6pm. Mike's funeral cortege will leave his family residence Tuesday morning 27th Dec at 9:30am for Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church Rathmore at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Mike's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.