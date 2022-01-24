Advertisement

Michelle O'Sullivan née Flannery

Jan 25, 2022 12:01 By receptionradiokerry
Michelle O'Sullivan née Flannery, Minard East, Annascaul.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Cian, parents Fidelma and Hughie, sister Maeve, brother Gerry, father in law Tom, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her parents Fidelma and Hughie Flannery, Kilquane, Ballydavid on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm.
Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am
followed by interment in Garraí na dTor Cemetery.

