Michael Whelan of Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.

Michael passed away peacefully on April 28th 2023 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Brendan & Patie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing Monday evening (May 1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass Tuesday (May 2nd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church