Michael Whelan of Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.
Michael passed away peacefully on April 28th 2023 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Brendan & Patie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Advertisement
Reposing Monday evening (May 1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass Tuesday (May 2nd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Recommended
Kerry team revealed for Munster finalApr 28, 2023 17:04
Road closures in Killarney for Rally of the LakesApr 28, 2023 13:04
Devine leads after opening day of Rally of the LakesApr 29, 2023 17:04
Man airlifted to hospital after falling 60 feet off Ballybunion cliffsApr 28, 2023 09:04
Kerry company wins international business awardApr 28, 2023 13:04