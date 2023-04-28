Advertisement

Michael Whelan

Apr 30, 2023 09:04 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Whelan of Muingaphuca, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.

Michael passed away peacefully on April 28th 2023 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Brendan & Patie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday evening (May 1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass Tuesday (May 2nd) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

