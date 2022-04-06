Michael Sweeney
Carranahone, Beaufort
Reposing Friday evening at his niece Norma's residence in Carranahone, Beaufort from 4.30pm - 7.30pm.
Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
sadly missed by his brothers John & Brendan, sister MaryAnn, niece Norma & her husband Andy & family; Danielle, Rebecca & Kieran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Predeceased by his parents James & Nora, sister Theresa & brother James.
