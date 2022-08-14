Michael Scanlon, Listowel Road, Moyvane.

Peacefully, on August 14th, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Marina, daughter Deirdre, son Gerard and his partner Dienna, brother Pat, sisters Eileen and Joan, niece Sinéad, nephew Kevin, sisters-in-law Laura, Ann, Irene and Bridie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q , followed by burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.