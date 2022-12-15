Michael P. O’Sullivan (Mick Patie), Renasup, Gneeevguilla, Co. Kerry. Peacefully but unexpectedly, in the excellent care of Mowlam Nursing Home Killarney. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Bridget (nee Murphy), sisters Joan and Nora (Frost) and brother Tim. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Joan Marie and his son PJ, daughter in law Ann, son in law Michael and granddaughters Ciara, Maire, Roisin, Labhaoise and Grainnne, sisters Margaret (Moynihan) and Breed (O’Brien), nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in Peace.

House Strictly Private. Reposing at O’Leary Funeral Parlour Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63) on Sunday, 18th December from 3.30 to 6pm. The following morning, at 10.30am, Michael will depart his residence for his Requiem Mass at 11.30am in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Michaels Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386c