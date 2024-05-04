Bingham and Jones set to resume level in World Championship semi-final

Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones resume level at 8-frames apiece this morning in their World Championship semi-final.
Kyren Wilson needs just three more frames this afternoon, having ended last night with a 14-10 lead on David Gilbert.
