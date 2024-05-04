Advertisement
Champions Cup semi for Leinster this evening

May 4, 2024 09:53 By radiokerrysport
Champions Cup semi for Leinster this evening
Fifteen years since it last hosted a game of club rugby, Croke Park will open its gates for this evening’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final.

Leinster play Northampton Saints, with kick-off at 5.30.

