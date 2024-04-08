Michael O’Sullivan of Marian Park, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (9th April) from 6.30 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 10 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.