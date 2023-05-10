The death has occurred of Michael O'Connell

Toormore and St. Brendan's Terrace, Caherciveen

Michael passed peacefully from this life, in the presence of his loving family and the caring staff of Saint Anne's Hospital, Cahirsiveen. Beloved husband of Eily (nee Dennehy) and father of Patrick, Tim, Mary and Micheal. Predeceased by his brothers Pato and Dan.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sheila, Fiona, Danni and son-in-law John, brother John and sister Kathy, his nieces, nephews, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirsiveen on Sunday afternoon, 14th May 2023, from 2pm to 5pm.

Removal to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirsiveen, arriving at 5:30p.m.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 15th May, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin, Cahirsiveen.

The mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Advertisement

Donations, if desired, to St. Anne's Community Hospital, Cahirsiveen