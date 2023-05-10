The death has occurred of Michael O'Connell
Toormore and St. Brendan's Terrace, Caherciveen
Michael passed peacefully from this life, in the presence of his loving family and the caring staff of Saint Anne's Hospital, Cahirsiveen. Beloved husband of Eily (nee Dennehy) and father of Patrick, Tim, Mary and Micheal. Predeceased by his brothers Pato and Dan.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sheila, Fiona, Danni and son-in-law John, brother John and sister Kathy, his nieces, nephews, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, cousins and a large circle of friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirsiveen on Sunday afternoon, 14th May 2023, from 2pm to 5pm.
Removal to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirsiveen, arriving at 5:30p.m.
Requiem Mass on Monday, 15th May, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin, Cahirsiveen.
The mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Donations, if desired, to St. Anne's Community Hospital, Cahirsiveen
Recommended
Joules to close Kenmare storeMay 11, 2023 08:05
Calls for more Garda patrols around Tralee to combat anti-social behaviourMay 12, 2023 13:05
Well-known actors to star in new film shot in KerryMay 12, 2023 13:05
Former Kerry footballer banned from driving for three years after drink driving conviction affirmedMay 10, 2023 08:05
Kerry business owner considering closing down due constant anti-social behaviourMay 11, 2023 13:05