Michael O' Donoghue, Kileen, Clonkeen, Killarney.

On Thursday the 23rd February 2023, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in the Palliative Care at UHK. Predeceased by his wife Anne (nee O'Driscoll). Sadly missed by this loving family, son Fionnan, daughters Mary, Sinéad, Mairéad and Michelle, daughter-in-law Alison, sons-in-law John and Peter. His grandchildren Alexandra, Buster, Isabelle, Shane, Abby and Luke, brothers Paddy and John, sisters Margaret, Lily (deceased) Kathleen and Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff, (V93D544) on this Friday evening, 24th February 2023, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Agathas Church, Glenflesk on Saturday morning, 25th February 2023, at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page

https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/

Family Flowers Only Please, Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

