Michael O' Donoghue, Kileen, Clonkeen, Killarney.
On Thursday the 23rd February 2023, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in the Palliative Care at UHK. Predeceased by his wife Anne (nee O'Driscoll). Sadly missed by this loving family, son Fionnan, daughters Mary, Sinéad, Mairéad and Michelle, daughter-in-law Alison, sons-in-law John and Peter. His grandchildren Alexandra, Buster, Isabelle, Shane, Abby and Luke, brothers Paddy and John, sisters Margaret, Lily (deceased) Kathleen and Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff, (V93D544) on this Friday evening, 24th February 2023, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Agathas Church, Glenflesk on Saturday morning, 25th February 2023, at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.
Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/
Family Flowers Only Please, Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.
If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for Michael's family to view, you may do so in the section marked 'Condolences' below.
Recommended
Kerry hotel part of Tourism Ireland Australia and New Zealand tripFeb 23, 2023 13:02
Calls for Kerry crime prevention officer to address councillors following rise in threats made to politiciansFeb 23, 2023 17:02
Several Kerry winners at YesChef Takeaway AwardsFeb 23, 2023 13:02
Final route for Farranfore to Killarney bypass likely to take another few monthsFeb 23, 2023 13:02
Gardaí investigating alleged assault in TraleeFeb 23, 2023 13:02