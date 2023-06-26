Michael Moran, Rock Street, Tralee, died on 27th June 2023, in University Hospital Kerry, peacefully but unexpectedly.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters Joan, Mary and Elizabeth, his brothers-in-law Ted and Tom, his niece Elaine, nephews Don, Derek and David, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday 29th June 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Funeral cortège arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee on Friday 30th June at 9.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 10.00 am (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie), followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Fenit Lifeboat or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly, at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.