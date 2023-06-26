Michael Moran, Rock Street, Tralee, died on 27th June 2023, in University Hospital Kerry, peacefully but unexpectedly.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters Joan, Mary and Elizabeth, his brothers-in-law Ted and Tom, his niece Elaine, nephews Don, Derek and David, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday 29th June 2023, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Funeral cortège arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee on Friday 30th June at 9.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 10.00 am (live streamed on www.stjohns.ie), followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Fenit Lifeboat or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Enquiries to John O' Rahilly, at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.
Recommended
Former Kerry footballer to coach Killarney basketball teamJun 26, 2023 13:06
Additional trains added to accommodate Kerry GAA supporters on SaturdayJun 27, 2023 13:06
Kerry woman jailed for two-and-a-half years for sexually abusing childrenJun 26, 2023 13:06
Two men rescued from Mount BrandonJun 27, 2023 09:06
Kerry Airport preparing for first passengers on new French servicesJun 27, 2023 13:06