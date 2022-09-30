Michael (Mike) O’Flaherty, 15, Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at University Hospital Limerick on Thursday, September 29th 2022.
Mike is very sadly missed by his loving wife Lily, daughters Elizabeth, Denise and Margaret, also Rebecca, mother Elizabeth, sister Margaret, brothers Liam, David, Ned and Pat, sons-in-law Pat and Timmy, grandchildren Kelly, Michael, Linda, Christopher, Sarah, Aoife and Jamie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.
Mike is predeceased by his father Michael, son Michael Junior, brothers Joe and Mossie.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Funeral cortege will depart Mike’s home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Family flowers only please.
