Michael McAuliffe, Foiladown, Rockchapel on 17th November 2022, peacefully in the tender loving care of all the wonderful staff in Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket, and Dr Bertie Daly. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee O'Callaghan) and loving father of Catherine (Gillman), Michael, Margo (Foley), Maura (Sheil) and Noreen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons in law, Charles, Derek, and Enda, daughter in law, Helena (Allen), adored grandchildren, Lisa, Stephen, Karen, John, Kevin, Ciara, Aisling, Clodagh, Darragh, Cara, Fallon and Doireann. Dear brother of Kathleen, John and Nora and the late Jerry. Brother in law of Mary Morgan, Catherine Flynn, Helen Costello, Tadgh O'Callaghan, Pat McAuliffe, Timothy Sheahan and the late Michael O'Callaghan, John O'Callaghan, Joan Barrow and Sheila Clifford, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace
Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Friday, 18th November 2022, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by removal to St Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Michael’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 19th November, at 12 Noon in St Peter’s Church, Rockchapel, Co. Cork. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Michael’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on Facebook on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish page. Enquiries to Allen's Undertakers Rockchapel.
