Michael Leen, Old Mill, Ballyheigue on the 21st March 2023 in the loving care of his family. Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home V92 WTK8, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry on Friday 24th March from 4.30pm to 5.45pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday 25th March at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in Realt na Mara Cemetary, Churchill.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Sadly missed by his loving family, Deeply mourned by his wife Ann, Sons Kevin, Eamonn and Kieran, Sister-in-law Mary Daly, Daughter-in-law Cora, Grandson Brian, Brother Oliver, Sisters Monica and Lily, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Family Flowers only, Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, Kerry University Hospital.
