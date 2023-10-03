Michael Joseph Daly, Islandboy, Mastergeehy, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.
Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville on Wednesday, 4th October from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday, 5th October at 11am with burial afterwards in Dromod Cemetery.
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Family Information: Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary, his sister Breda and his brother-in-law Paddy. Sadly missed by his sisters Maureen and Eileen, his nephew Patrick and wife Martina, grand-nephew Cathal, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace
Recommended
Mark Allen winsOct 3, 2023 17:00
Understood Liverpool have received VAR audioOct 3, 2023 16:59
Three sitting Listowel MD Fine Gael councillors selected to contest local electionsOct 3, 2023 17:23
Reports indicate Sancho likely to leave UnitedOct 3, 2023 16:58
Kerry Ladies Footballer awarded Elite Sports ScholarshipOct 3, 2023 16:00