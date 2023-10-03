Michael Joseph Daly, Islandboy, Mastergeehy, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville on Wednesday, 4th October from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday, 5th October at 11am with burial afterwards in Dromod Cemetery.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Family Information: Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary, his sister Breda and his brother-in-law Paddy. Sadly missed by his sisters Maureen and Eileen, his nephew Patrick and wife Martina, grand-nephew Cathal, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace