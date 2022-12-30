Michael Henry McMahon
Beale Hill, Ballybunion
Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion Sunday evening from 5.30-7.00pm
Requiem Mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion Monday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in Kilconly cemetery
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to UHK
Michael died peacefully on December 30th at University Hospital Kerry.
Pre-deceased by his parents, Nora and Henry.
Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Kitty, his cousins, John and Brian Cunningham, Joan Moriarty and Peg Lally, his brother-in-law, Danny Walsh, sister-in-law, Teresa, his neighbours and many friends.
Michael will repose in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday Jan 1st from 5.30-7.00pm.
Requiem Mass will take place in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Monday Jan 2nd at 11.00am followed by burial in Kilconly Cemetery.
For those unable to attend, Mass will be live-streamed on
Recommended
Applications sought for operation of kiosk in DingleDec 30, 2022 11:12
UHK asks people to explore all other options before presenting to Emergency DepartmentDec 30, 2022 15:12
Gardaí investigating theft of seven cattle near Cork/Kerry borderDec 30, 2022 17:12
Works to complete John B Keane Road upgrade for Listowel Bypass to start in early 2023Dec 30, 2022 16:12
Kerry Chief Superintendent urges people to be mindful of their alcohol intake over New Year's weekendDec 30, 2022 17:12