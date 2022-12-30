Michael Henry McMahon

Beale Hill, Ballybunion

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion Sunday evening from 5.30-7.00pm

Requiem Mass in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion Monday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in Kilconly cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to UHK

Michael died peacefully on December 30th at University Hospital Kerry.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Nora and Henry.

Michael will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Kitty, his cousins, John and Brian Cunningham, Joan Moriarty and Peg Lally, his brother-in-law, Danny Walsh, sister-in-law, Teresa, his neighbours and many friends.

Michael will repose in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday Jan 1st from 5.30-7.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John`s Church, Ballybunion on Monday Jan 2nd at 11.00am followed by burial in Kilconly Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, Mass will be live-streamed on

Advertisement

www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion