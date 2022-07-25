Michael Hennessy, Billeragh, Listowel.

Reposing at his home Billeragh, Listowel (V31 F447), on Wednesday from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday afternoon at 2.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 3 p.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Finuge Cemetery.

Tragically, on July 24th, 2022, following an accident. Predeceased by his grandfather Pat and great-grandmother Kit. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his mother Susanna, father Paudie and their partners Mike and Andrea, brothers John, Darragh and Killian, sisters Hayleigh and Siun, grandmothers Phyll and Rose, grandfather Gussie, uncle Tony, aunt Ellen, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.