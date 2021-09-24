Michael Garvey

Acres Annascaul
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home on Sunday evening 26th September from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for family and close friends.. Remains to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul, on Monday morning for a private family Requiem Mass at 11AM which will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in Balinclár Cemetery
All in accordance and within HSE guidelines with a limit of fifty per cent church capacity.
