Michael Fitzgerald

Kilmore, Ballyduff and formerly Lohercannon, Tralee

Funeral Details: Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home Ballyduff on Monday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal at 8:00pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff.

Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.