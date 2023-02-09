Advertisement

Michael Fitzgerald

Feb 10, 2023 15:02 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Fitzgerald

Michael Fitzgerald

Kilmore, Ballyduff and formerly Lohercannon, Tralee

Funeral Details: Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home Ballyduff on Monday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal at 8:00pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff.

Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus