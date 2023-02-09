Michael Fitzgerald
Kilmore, Ballyduff and formerly Lohercannon, Tralee
Funeral Details: Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home Ballyduff on Monday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal at 8:00pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff.
Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
