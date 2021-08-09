Michael Dilworth late of Knocknaloman, Co. Cork and previously Killowen, Blarney, Co. Cork

Dearly loved husband of Mary (Wiseman), and adored dad of Matthew, Richard and Christine, Michael will be greatly missed. Predeceased by his brother-in-law and close friend Brendan Aherne, his father Ned, and his mother, Mary. He will be remembered with great fondness and reverence by his siblings Teddy, Ann, Mary and Seán, Matthew’s partner Dhenise, Richard’s fiancée Triona and Christine’s partner Seán.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, and in the interest of public health, a private Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, 14th August, at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael’s Funeral cortege will leave the family home at 10:45am travelling through Rathmore Village to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore for his Requiem Mass.