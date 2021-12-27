Michael Conway, Cahill's Park, Tralee
Reposing at the Rose Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, tomorrow Wednesday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm
Funeral Cortege departing Hogan’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 11.15am arriving at St John's Church Tralee at 11.30 for 12.00 Noon Requiem Mass.
Burial afterwards in Rath New Cemetery.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie
Government and HSE guide lines must be adhered to Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home
