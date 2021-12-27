Advertisement

Michael Conway.

Dec 28, 2021 16:12 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Conway.

Michael Conway, Cahill's Park, Tralee

Reposing at the Rose Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, tomorrow Wednesday  from 6.00pm to 8.00pm

Funeral Cortege departing Hogan’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 11.15am arriving at St John's Church Tralee at 11.30 for 12.00 Noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Rath New Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Advertisement

Government and HSE guide lines must be adhered to Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus