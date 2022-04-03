The death has occurred of Michael (Bob) Sugrue of Kenneigh, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry on 1st April 2022. Peacefully in St. Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Abbie, his sister Maureen, brothers Sean and Jimmy.
Sadly missed by his brother Paddy, his sisters Caitie, Breda and Eileen, his nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest In Peace
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Tuesday (April 5th) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Arriving to St. Finian's Church, Waterville, Wednesday morning (April 6th) for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link: www.churchservices.tv/waterville
