Miceál Courtney, No 1 Court, Cable Station, Waterville, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully at his home. Predeceased by father & mother Patrick & Barbara; brothers John Joe & Anthony; sister Christine; grandchildren Óisin & Aibhlinn. Survived by loving wife Marie; daughters Aislinn & Críona; sons Darragh & Aoghán; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Caoimhe, Sorcha, Ódhran, Ciara, Cian, Maddie, Maeve, Aibhe & Dominic; great grandchildren Jamie & Aaron; sister AnnaMai; brothers Paddy & Dominic; brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Sunday, 18 December, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Arriving at St., Finian's Church, Waterville, on Monday morning, 19 December, for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Donations, if desired, to Irish Community Air Ambulance.