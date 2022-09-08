May McElligott née O'Sullivan, Late of Scart Cross, Farranfore.

In the exceptional care of the staff of Our Lady Of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin and Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of David. Sadly missed by her family, brother Pat, sister Bridget, brother-in-law Dan Foley, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her parents Dan and Catherine and her brothers John, Denis and Tom.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for May will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral