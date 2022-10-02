Maurice Prenderville of Knockaneacoolteen, Ballyfinnane, Firies and formerly of Farranferris Park, Farranree, Co. Cork, who died on Saturday, 1st October 2022, following a tragic accident, aged 47 years.

Maurice leaves behind a family totally heartbroken. His beloved wife Kathryn (Cronin) of 14 years, daughters Abbie and Olivia, mother Mary, brother Tom, sisters Theresa, Patty, Marianne, sister in law Catherine, brothers in law Michael, Jerry, Tony, nephews and nieces.

Maurice will be reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies V93 YR24, on Wednesday, October 5th, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. A funeral service to celebrate Maurice's full and active life will be held in St. Gertrude's Church, Firies, on Thursday, 6th October, at 11am and burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery. Ar dheis a Dé go raibh ar anam.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Bru Columbanus Accommodation, Wilton Cork.

This service will be streamed online at https://www.mcnmedia.tv

Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor funeral director 0866025457