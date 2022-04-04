Advertisement

Maurice (Mossie) O' Riordan

Apr 5, 2022 15:04 By receptionradiokerry
Maurice (Mossie) O' Riordan

Maurice (Mossie) O' Riordan, Reen, Killorglin

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home travelling via The Gurrane Road to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed www.mcnmedia.tv (https://www.mcn,edia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church)
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his daughter Caroline, son Timothy & his partner Niamh, son-in-law Fergal, sister Joan, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus