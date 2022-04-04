Maurice (Mossie) O' Riordan, Reen, Killorglin

Reposing Wednesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Removal Thursday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home travelling via The Gurrane Road to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed www.mcnmedia.tv (https://www.mcn,edia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church)

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry

Sadly missed by his daughter Caroline, son Timothy & his partner Niamh, son-in-law Fergal, sister Joan, relatives, neighbours & many friends.