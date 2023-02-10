The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) McElligott of Lenamore, Ballylongford, who died peacefully on the 11th of February 2023. Mossie was predeceased by his wife Kit, his daughter Kay and sister Maisie and brother Johnny RIP. Mossie will be deeply regretted by his much loved daughter Marie, sons-in-law Jim and Mike, sister Margaret (Peg), grandchildren Cathal and Aisling, godchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of great friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballylongford on Monday 13th of February, from 6pm to 8pm with removal afterwards to St Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass for Mossie will take place on Tuesday, the 14th of February, at 11am followed by the interment afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.
Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Donation box will be in place.
Mossie's mass will be livestreamed on O'Gorman's Memorial Video Services Facebook page.
Mossie’s family are conscious of Covid in these strange times and kindly request that people attending the funeral are very mindful of this also.
