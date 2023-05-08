Maurice Galvin of Sackville, Ardfert, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (10th May) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Thursday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Maurice will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1 ). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
House private please.
Family information- Adored father of Claire, Orla & John and dear brother of Harold, Breda, Seán, Kay and (his late twin) Michael and Eamon.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his cherished grandson Dáire, John’s partner Amy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest in Peace.
