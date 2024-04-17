The death has occurred of Maurice Cotter, Meenganaire, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Dromadda More, Knocknagoshel. Maurice passed away peacefully on April 15th surrounded by his loving family and the wonderful staff in the Carraig Ward at University Hospital Kerry. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Maurice, John, Jimmy and Danny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
May Maurice Rest in Peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel this Thursday evening, April 18th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Friday at 10:45am, with Requiem Mass for Maurice at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Requiem Mass for Maurice will be live streamed on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.
Recommended
Homework Off Voucher - Shrone National SchoolApr 17, 2024 18:02
Kerry Group increases milk price againApr 17, 2024 17:48
Traffic delays in Killarney for up to three months due to footpath and cycle lane worksApr 17, 2024 17:48
Over 1,000 without power in North KerryApr 17, 2024 16:17
Killarney Park hotel to undergo multi-million euro refurbishmentApr 17, 2024 13:02