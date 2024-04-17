The death has occurred of Maurice Cotter, Meenganaire, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Dromadda More, Knocknagoshel. Maurice passed away peacefully on April 15th surrounded by his loving family and the wonderful staff in the Carraig Ward at University Hospital Kerry. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Maurice, John, Jimmy and Danny, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May Maurice Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel this Thursday evening, April 18th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel on Friday at 10:45am, with Requiem Mass for Maurice at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Requiem Mass for Maurice will be live streamed on the St Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.