Maurice Breen, Ballydowney, Killarney and late of Langford Street, Killorglin

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm to 9.00pm Funeral arriving at The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Advertisement

Family Information: as per RIP.ie