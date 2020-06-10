Maureen Scott, Ownagarry, Killorglin, Co. Kerry, formerly of London, and late of Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown,

Funeral will arrive to St. James' Church Killorglin on Friday 8th April for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on link below

Family Information: (Predeceased by her husband Ronald (Ron) Scott on 10/06/2020)

A devoted wife, dear aunt, grand aunt, great-grand aunt, Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace