Maureen Scott, Ownagarry, Killorglin, Co. Kerry, formerly of London, and late of Ashborough Lodge Nursing Home, Milltown,
Funeral will arrive to St. James' Church Killorglin on Friday 8th April for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on link below
Family Information: (Predeceased by her husband Ronald (Ron) Scott on 10/06/2020)
A devoted wife, dear aunt, grand aunt, great-grand aunt, Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family, neighbours and many friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Recommended
Listowel Bridge and junction of N69 with Abbeyfeale road to remain open from todayApr 5, 2022 17:04
Calls for scheme to encourage turf cutting in KerryApr 5, 2022 08:04
West Kerry disability centre in breach of several Health Act regulationsApr 6, 2022 08:04
UHK high dependency unit opening delayedApr 5, 2022 17:04
Kerry pub named as one of Ireland's best by Lonely PlanetApr 6, 2022 08:04